China 'does not share our values', NATO chief says

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2020. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday joined international outcry at China’s security law for Hong Kong, saying China was undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy.

“It is clear that China does not share our values - democracy, freedom, and the rule of law,” Stoltenberg said in speech during a virtual forum. “We see this in Hong Kong, where the new security law undermines its autonomy,” he said.

The legislation pushes Beijing further along a collision course with the NATO allies United States and Britain, and other Western governments. The European Union has warned of serious consequences for Beijing, without giving details.