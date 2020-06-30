Pelosi urges U.S. sanctions after China passes Hong Kong security law

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press event ahead of vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on the East Front House Steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for sanctions and other steps against China after Beijing on Tuesday passed its sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, saying the “brutal” law would “frighten, intimidate and suppress” those peacefully seeking freedom.

“We must consider all tools available, including visa limitations and economic penalties,” the Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives said in a statement.