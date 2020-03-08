Four confirmed dead from collapsed China hotel used as quarantine site

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the place was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus.

The hotel began to collapse on Saturday evening. As of 10:30 a.m. Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 42 individuals from the site of the collapse, the ministry said.

Of that total, four have been confirmed dead, four have severe injuries, and one remains in critical condition, it said.