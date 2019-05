FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said on Friday that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lawyer James Cole’s prior work at the Department of Justice created a conflict of interest that should disqualify him from acting for the Chinese company in its fraud case against the U.S. government.

Prosecutors made the argument in a filing in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York.