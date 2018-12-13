Canada says missing Canadian is businessman Michael Spavor

BEIJING (Reuters) - Canada’s Foreign Ministry said it has been unable to contact Canadian businessman Michael Spavor since he notified the government that he was being questioned by Chinese authorities.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier told reporters that a second Canadian citizen could be in trouble in China. Authorities in China are already holding former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who was detained on Monday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guillaume Bérubé said in a statement issued in Canada late on Wednesday the missing Canadian was Spavor, a businessman who is based in the northern Chinese city of Dandong and who runs cultural exchanges with North Korea.

Canada was working hard to ascertain Spavor’s whereabouts and would continue to raise the issue with the Chinese government, Bérubé said.