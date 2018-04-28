FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 28, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

China says won't force India to accept Belt and Road

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said on Saturday China does not think it is important whether India accepts China’s Belt and Road infrastructure project and China won’t force it to.

Kong, speaking to reporters in the central Chinese city of Wuhan after an informal summit between the leaders of China and India, also said China does not think the Indian government has changed its official position that Tibet is a part of China.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.