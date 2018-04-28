India and China agree on maintaining border peace - govt. official

NEW DELHI/WUHAN (Reuters) - India and China have agreed to improve communication between their militaries to maintain peace at the border, India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, months after a dispute over a stretch of their Himalayan border rekindled fears of war.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit at East Lake Guest House, in Wuhan, China, April 27, 2018. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

New Delhi and Beijing also decided to strengthen communication for broader regional stability, Gokhale told reporters in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Saturday on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit for talks with President Xi Jinping.

China and India would also continue to pursue informal talks, Gokhale said.