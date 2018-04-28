China says informal summit with India a milestone in relations

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said on Saturday the just-concluded informal summit between the leaders of China and India was a milestone in relations.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they take a boat ride on the East Lake in Wuhan, China, April 28, 2018. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

China and India have concrete differences but the summit was not aimed at addressing these specific issues, Kong told reporters in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the meeting took place.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the problems between China and India are of a limited, temporary nature, Kong said.