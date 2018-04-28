FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

China says informal summit with India a milestone in relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said on Saturday the just-concluded informal summit between the leaders of China and India was a milestone in relations.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they take a boat ride on the East Lake in Wuhan, China, April 28, 2018. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

China and India have concrete differences but the summit was not aimed at addressing these specific issues, Kong told reporters in the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the meeting took place.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the problems between China and India are of a limited, temporary nature, Kong said.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

