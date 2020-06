FILE PHOTO: Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to reporters via video link at a news conference held on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday proposed a “fast track” arrangement for the movement of people and goods with India and Russia.

Ministers from China, Russia and India should together discuss trade, energy, transport, education and health, Wang said in a statement on the foreign ministry’s website.