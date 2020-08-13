Business News
China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic product

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China is extending an anti-dumping tariff on a fibre optic product made in India, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The punitive tariff on single-mode optical fibre takes effect from Aug. 14 and lasts for five years, with tariffs ranging between 7.4% and 30.6% depending on the specific Indian manufacturers, the ministry said.

China previously slapped an anti-dumping tariff on the same Indian product for five years until mid-August of 2019 and then had a review of the case.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue

