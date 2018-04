BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that he hopes their meeting opens a new chapter for bilateral ties, state radio reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during their meeting in Wuhan, China, April 27, 2018. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Modi arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan earlier in the day for an ice-breaking informal meeting with Xi after months of tension between the two giant neighbors.