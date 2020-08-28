China approves a new state-back agricultural reinsurance firm: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator has approved a new state-backed agricultural reinsurance firm, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.
The new reinsurance company, with registration capital of 16.1 billion yuan ($2.34 billion), is co-established by nine shareholders including the Ministry of Finance, China Reinsurance Group Corp, country’s largest reinsurance giant, and Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Co, a uint of Ping An Insurance Group, Xinhua said.
The firm will help expanding the insurance coverage of catastrophe losses, and further safeguard country’s agricultural production, according to the report.
Reporting by Cheng Leng and Gaberiel Crossley; Editing by Toby Chopra