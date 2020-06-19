China approves AIA application to convert mainland branches into life insurance unit

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Friday that it had approved an application by insurer AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) to convert all its branches in mainland China into a wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary to be headquartered in Shanghai.

The new unit will operate under the name AIA Life Insurance Co Ltd, according to a statement of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. (CBIRC)

China removed foreign shareholding restrictions on life insurers in January to further open up the financial market.