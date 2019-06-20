Former Interpol chief admits guilt in China court hearing: state media

FILE PHOTO - Interpol President Meng Hongwei poses during a visit to the headquarters of International Police Organisation in Lyon, France, May 8, 2018. Picture taken May 8, 2018. Jeff Pachoud/Pool via Reuters/File Picture

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state media said former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei admitted his guilt during a court hearing on Thursday after prosecutors accused him of taking 14.5 million yuan ($2.11 million) in bribes.

The court, in the northern city of Tianjin, will announce its verdict at a later date, the official People’s Daily said.

It is not clear who Meng’s lawyer is and it was not possible to reach him or a legal representative for comment. His wife, who has been granted asylum in France, has said the charges against him are politically motivated.