April 11, 2018 / 7:48 AM / in 5 hours

China studying reform to outbound QDII investment scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday it was studying dollar-denominated Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) reform and will improve macro-prudential management of the investment scheme.

The QDII scheme was created by China to allow domestic investors to invest overseas.

The outstanding amount of the QDII program was at $89.99 billion at the end of March. The number hasn’t changed in more than a year.

Reporting by Beijing monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
