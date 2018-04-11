China studying reform to outbound QDII investment scheme

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday it was studying dollar-denominated Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) reform and will improve macro-prudential management of the investment scheme.

The QDII scheme was created by China to allow domestic investors to invest overseas.

The outstanding amount of the QDII program was at $89.99 billion at the end of March. The number hasn’t changed in more than a year.