Business News
May 6, 2019 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

China has approved $4.74 billion in QFII quota this year: regulator

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Monday it has approved 13 qualified foreign institutional investors so far this year with a combined quota of $4.74 billion.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved 12 yuan-denominated qualified foreign institutional investors so far this year with a combined quota of $24 billion, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

SAFE said it will actively support the further opening of China’s financial markets to attract more long-term foreign investment.

Reporting by China monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below