China stocks regulator approves 9 IPOs to raise $620 mln

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said it has approved nine initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 4.2 billion yuan ($620 million).

Four of the approved IPOs are on the Shanghai bourse, one on the Shenzhen small and medium enterprise (SME) board, and four on the start-up ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its official microblog late on Friday.