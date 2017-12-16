China stocks regulator approves 3 IPOs to raise around $560 million

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has approved three initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 3.7 billion yuan ($559.86 million).

One of the approved IPOs is on the Shanghai bourse, one is on the Shenzhen Small & Medium Enterprise board, and the other is on the ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a post on its official Weibo account late Friday.

($1 = 6.6088 Chinese yuan)