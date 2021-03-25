China says will safeguard Iran nuclear deal, defend Sino-Iran relations

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng gestures during a news conference in Beijing, China January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will make efforts to safeguard Iran nuclear deal and defend legitimate interests of Sino-Iran relations, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news briefing that China has not receive notices of sanctions on Iranian oil from the Biden administration.

Reuters reported that Iran has “indirectly” moved record volumes of oil into China in recent months, marked as supplies from Oman, the UAE and Malaysia.

