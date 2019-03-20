Italy to extend golden share powers to 5G technologies: League party

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government plans to extend its special powers on strategic interests to 5G technologies in a bid to ease U.S. concerns over a planned accord on infrastructure Rome plans to sign with China this week, the ruling League party said on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, Italy will require private and public companies to notify the government of any purchase of 5G technology from non-European providers, a League spokeswoman added.

A cabinet meeting is expected to approve later on Wednesday a decree extending the government’s so-called “golden share” powers.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will sign a memorandum of understanding when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits this week on the ‘Belt and Road’ infrastructure initiative.

The League said that Italy shares the growing concerns raised by United States, G7 partners and EU commission over cybersecurity.