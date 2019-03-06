Business News
March 6, 2019 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy looking to sign non-binding Belt and Road MOU with China: Geraci

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is negotiating to sign a memorandum of understanding to become a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits later this month, a government official said on Wednesday.

Junior industry minister Michele Geraci said that if Italy did sign a deal it would be non-binding and just “an initial framework”. He also dismissed reports that the United States is annoyed at the prospect of Italy joining the BRI.

Geraci told a news conference that Xi was due to visit Italy on March 22 and 23.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below