Italy aims to add 7 billion euros in new business with China: paper

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s goal is to add 7 billion euros ($8 billion) in new business with China through 30 corporate accords due to be signed on Saturday, Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit Rome this week and is expected to sign a preliminary accord with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, hooking Italy up to his giant Belt and Road infrastructure project.

More than 30 parallel deals are also in the pipeline.

Amongst these is a possible accord to let Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti sell debt to investors in mainland China, two sources familiar with negotiations told Reuters.