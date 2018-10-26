China, Japan sign agreements to strengthen cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Japan on Friday signed a broad range of agreements on strengthening bilateral ties, pledging to step up cooperation in areas from finance and trade to innovation and securities listings, according to a Reuters witness.

The agreements were signed during Shinzo Abe’s visit to Beijing, the first by a Japanese prime minister in seven years, as Asia’s two biggest economies looked to further build relations and trust against a backdrop of trade friction with the United States.