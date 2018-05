BEIJING (Reuters) - China holds a positive attitude towards setting up a yuan clearing bank in Tokyo, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their bilateral talks at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Li made the comments at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, China’s state council said on its website.