May 8, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

China will sign a currency swap agreement with Japan: Chinese government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will sign a bilateral currency swap agreement with Japan, the Chinese government said on Tuesday, citing an article written by Premier Li Keqiang that was published by Japan’s Asahi newspaper.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

China will also grant a quota of Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) to Japanese investors, Li said in the article.

The Chinese government published a translation into Chinese of the premier’s article.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

