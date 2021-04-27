Beijing makes protest over Japan's diplomacy report on Chinese military

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had lodged solemn representations to Japan over its annual diplomacy report which expressed grave concerns on China’s military capabilities and maritime activities.
China urged Japan to redress its mistake, and build stable relations between the two countries with concrete actions, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Heavens
