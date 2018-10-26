FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 4:17 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Japan's PM Abe says to work with China on North Korea issue

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands after a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japan and China have major responsibility for ensuring regional security and will work together on the North Korea issue, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday during an official visit to China.

Abe, speaking to reporters in a briefing with China’s Premier Li Keqiang, also said Japan was committed to normalizing diplomatic relations with North Korea.

But several issues, including North Korea’s kidnapping of Japanese citizens, must be resolved before bilateral relations were normalized, he said.

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Philip Wen; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel

