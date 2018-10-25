Japan, China set to sign around 50 deals on Abe's visit: draft document

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japan and China are due to sign around 50 project memorandums of understanding during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Beijing this week, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks as he delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Projects range from energy and healthcare to finance and automobiles, the draft document showed.

Abe arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the first formal summit in seven years as the Asian rivals seek to build on a thaw in ties against a backdrop of trade friction with the United States.