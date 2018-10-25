FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 25, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan, China set to sign around 50 deals on Abe's visit: draft document

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japan and China are due to sign around 50 project memorandums of understanding during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Beijing this week, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks as he delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Projects range from energy and healthcare to finance and automobiles, the draft document showed.

Abe arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the first formal summit in seven years as the Asian rivals seek to build on a thaw in ties against a backdrop of trade friction with the United States.

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.