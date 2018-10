China's President Xi Jinping speaks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not seen) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. Nicolas Asfouri/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that bilateral relations with Japan had returned to the “right track” and China would ensure the positive momentum continues, state media reported.

Xi, who made the remarks while meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, added that a healthy and stable relationship was in line with the interests of both countries, state radio reported.