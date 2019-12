China's Premier Li Keqiang, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attend the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - China, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue to resolve the North Korea issue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The three leaders were meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.