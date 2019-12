South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue to end North Korea’s nuclear program, during their trilateral summit in Chengdu, China.

President Moon said confirmed peace on the Korean peninsula was in the “common interest” of the three countries.