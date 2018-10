Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that bilateral relations with China are at an “historic turning point”.

Abe, speaking at a forum during his visit to Beijing, said Friday marks the dawn of new Japan-China cooperation and that he expects new possibilities in industries such as infrastructure, logistics, healthcare and finance.