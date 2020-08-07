China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations: TBS

TOKYO (Reuters) - China has warned Japan that a ban on Beijing-based ByteDance’s short-video app TikTok would have a “large impact” on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources.

A group of lawmakers in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided to push for steps to restrict the app over concerns data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, local media has reported.

Japan’s foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment. The government has not said it is considering banning the app.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a sweeping ban on transactions with ByteDance even as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) negotiates a possible acquisition of the video sharing app, in an escalation of tensions between the two countries.