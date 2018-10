BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit China from Oct. 25-27, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday, amid intensifying U.S. trade pressure on Beijing and Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the announcement at a regular briefing in Beijing.