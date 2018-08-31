Japan, China's financial dialogue 'extremely good'

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the current round of financial dialogue with China was “extremely good”, and that both sides agreed to maintain cooperation in macro-economic policies and measures.

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The Chinese side was “cordial”, Aso, who is also Japan’s deputy prime minister, told reporters in Beijing, following the China-Japan Finance Dialogue.

The dialogue was the seventh of its kind, and was last held in May 2017.

Japan hopes bilateral financial cooperation, including resumption of currency swap arrangements, will pave the way for a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year in Beijing.