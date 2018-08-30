Japan says protectionist, inward-looking policies won't benefit anyone

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday that taking protectionist measures and adopting inward-looking policies in response to trade issues would not benefit anybody.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso gestures next to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (L) after G-20 finance ministers and central banks governors family photo during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Aso, who also serves as Japan’s deputy prime minister, was speaking to reporters in Beijing after meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Vice Premier Han Zheng.

There was agreement between China and Japan that protectionist measures do not help anyone, Aso said. While China is locked in a bitter trade row with the United States, Japan has been pressing for multilateral talks to settle trade issues, an approach that U.S. President Donald Trump has shunned.