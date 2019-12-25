Japan's Abe tells China no improvement in ties without stability in East China Sea

China's Premier Li Keqiang meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a bilateral meeting during the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Dujiangyan, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 25, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that there would be no true improvement in bilateral relations without stability in the East China Sea, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting in the Chinese city of Chengdu, on the sidelines of a three-way summit with South Korea.

Abe also urged Li to swiftly remove import restrictions on Japanese food products, the ministry said in a summary of the meeting.

