FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Wednesday it received Chinese regulatory approval to set up a majority-owned securities venture in the country.

The Wall Street bank said the joint venture’s services will include brokerage, investment advisory, underwriting and sponsorship.