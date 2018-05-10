FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 11:14 AM / in 2 hours

China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has received an application from JPMorgan Broking (Hong Kong) Ltd, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N), to set up a joint-venture brokerage, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, U.S., September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will examine the application effectively and according to the law, the regulator said in a statement published on its website.

    JPMorgan aims to hold a 51 percent stake in the brokerage, it added.

    Reporting by China monitoring desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

