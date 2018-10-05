FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Five dead, 15 injured in carbon monoxide leak at China plant: Xinhua

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five people died and 15 were injured following a carbon monoxide leak in a thermal power plant in northwest China’s Gansu province on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

The leak took place at 1120 local time (O320 GMT) in a thermal power subsidiary of Jinchuan Group Co Ltd [JCGRP.UL] when workers were repairing boilers, according to the report bit.ly/2pFK8G1.

All the 15 injured remain under treatment and the provincial authority is probing the accident, Xinhua reported.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

