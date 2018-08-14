China Literature shares plunge after user figures slide, $2.3 billion deal

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Literature Ltd (0772.HK)’s shares slid as much as 14.6 percent on Tuesday, after the Tencent Holdings (0700.HK)-backed firm reported first-half results that showed a drop in the number of average monthly paying users and announced a $2.3 billion acquisition.

FILE PHOTO: A company logo of China Literature is displayed during a news conference on its IPO in Hong Kong, China October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

China Literature’s stock price fell to HK$57.4 apiece in the morning trading hours, its lowest level since its initial public offering last November.

The firm said on Monday that first-half net profit jumped 139 percent to 506 million yuan but its number of average monthly paying users slid 7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

It announced a 15.5 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) acquisition of New Classics Media, a Chinese movie and television production company.