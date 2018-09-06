Louis Dreyfus opens new oilseed plant in China's Tianjin

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global grains trader Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) opened its new oilseed processing facility in the northern city of Tianjin as part of its expansion in the world’s top consumer of soybeans, the company said.

The plant, purchased from Singapore-based Golden Agri-Resources last year, has a daily crushing capacity of 4,000 tonnes and oil refining capacity of 1,200 tonnes.

It also has bottling and packaging facilities that the company will use to move into the downstream market, it said in a statement.

The production line for refined oil started in June, with small-packaged edible oil production expected to begin at the end of the year.

Louis Dreyfus [AKIRAU.UL] is one of the so-called ABCD group of merchants alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill [CARG.UL] that have long dominated global trade in agricultural commodities.

In addition to the new facility, LDC will continue to look for investment and collaboration opportunities in Tianjin and other cities in the country as part of the company’s long-term plan for growth in China, the company said.