August 20, 2018 / 3:39 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

China's Premier Li says willing to push bilateral ties with Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday his government is willing to promote bilateral ties and economic cooperation with Malaysia as Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited China to discuss trade and investment.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (L) and China's Premier Li Keqiang attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Mahathir is seeking to renegotiate, and perhaps cancel, billions of dollars worth of Chinese-invested projects entangled in domestic graft probes.

Ties have been strained since a stunning election victory returned Mahathir to power in May and he then suspended unpopular Chinese projects authorized by former premier Najib Razak.

Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Paul Tait

