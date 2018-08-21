Malaysian PM Mahathir says China-backed rail, pipeline projects canceled for now: reports

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday that the Chinese-funded $20 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project and a natural gas pipeline project in Sabah will be canceled for now, according to media reports.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, 20 August 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via REUTERS

Mahathir made the comments while addressing the media in Beijing during his five-day trip to China. He said the projects would be canceled until such time as Malaysia can afford it.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed the comments Mahathir made to reporters in Beijing.

Mahathir said he relayed the matter to China and they understood the problems faced by Malaysia, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

“I believe China itself does not want to see Malaysia become a bankrupt country,” the NST quoted him as saying during a press conference marking the end of his China trip.