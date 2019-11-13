China has not issued any digital currencies: central bank

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday it had not issued any digital currencies nor authorized any asset trading platforms to trade such currencies, denying rumors about the issuance of such currencies.

The central bank is still studying and testing its own digital currency and a timetable circulated online for the roll-out of digital currency is not accurate, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.