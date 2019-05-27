China publishes cross-border capital management rules on depository receipts

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s forex regulator on Monday published cross-border capital management rules on depository receipts (DRs).

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said it encourages the use of the yuan in cross-border payments involving DRs.

China allows the use of DRs in its planned cross-border Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme, but the program has been delayed, with some investment bankers citing technical issues involving cross-border capital management.