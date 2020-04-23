Business News
April 23, 2020 / 8:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China pushes forward launching east-bound leg of Shanghai-London Stock Connect in 2020

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it will push forward with launching the east-bound leg of the Shanghai-London Stock Connect this year.

The bourse’s annual plan, published on its website on Thursday, contained a slew of plans for 2020.

The stock exchange also plans to roll out a cross-border scheme for corporate bonds, while it will improve policy reserves designed to deal with extreme market conditions in a bid to monitor and fend off major risks in the market, it said.

Reporting by Winni Zhou, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Toby Chopra

