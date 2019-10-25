China regulator says impeding China market access not in U.S. investors' interests

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday that impeding the ability of U.S. investors to access China’s capital markets would not be in the best interests of those investors.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is also strengthening supervisory cooperation with U.S. securities, futures and accounting regulators, Chang Depeng, a spokesman for the regulator, said at a regular news briefing

Chang said the CSRC was working to create better conditions to facilitate global investors’ access to Chinese A-shares through methods including tracking indexes produced by providers such as MSCI Inc (MSCI.N).

The CSRC’s comments come after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators asked a federal retirement fund to reverse a decision to track a popular index provided by MSCI, saying to not do so would lead to U.S. pension savings being funneled to companies controlled by the Chinese government.