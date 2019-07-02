China's benchmark overnight repo falls to record low

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s benchmark overnight repo rate for banks CN1DRP=CFXS fell to 0.70% on Tuesday, the lowest level since the data was first available in 2003, pressured by ample liquidity in the banking system.

The overnight borrowing cost was trading below the interest rate on commercial bank’s excess reserves offered by the central bank, which now stands at 0.72%.

The volume-weighted average rate for overnight repos eased to a 10-year low of 0.9107%.

Separately, the weighted average seven-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS fell to a four-year low of 1.8858% in morning trade.

In offshore market, yuan funding costs also declined across different tenors.

One-year CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH Hibor) HICNH1YDF= was fixed at the lowest level since June 2015 on Tuesday, while six-month rate HICNH6MDF= was at a near three-year low.