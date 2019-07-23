Technology News
July 23, 2019 / 1:55 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

China's new Nasdaq-style STAR Market plunges on second day of trading

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign for STAR Market, China's new Nasdaq-style tech board, is seen after the listing ceremony of the first batch of companies at Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) in Shanghai, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s STAR Market kicked off its second day of trading on Tuesday with sharp falls in most listed shares a day after they posted average gains of 140%, underscoring the volatility of the country’s new Nasdaq-style board.

In early trade, 22 out of 25 listed companies on the board were trading lower, with some shares trading down as much as 18%. Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., a medical device company, bucked the overall trend, rising about 15%.

The debut of the STAR Market on Monday saw some shares climb as much as 520%, and more than doubled the board’s combined market capitalization.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below